North Carolina receiving $1.58 billion for roads, bridges

FILE - Roadwork on a bridge (Photo: NCDOT)

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration has allocated $1.58 billion to North Carolina for 12 formula programs to support investment in critical infrastructure.

The funds include help for roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements, as well as workforce development to support these investments, according to a press release.

“These historic investments in American infrastructure give States the flexibility they need to determine how to allocate funds for a range of transportation projects such as improving safety for all road users, replacing aging bridges, and reducing carbon emissions,” said Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law makes the single largest dedicated investment in our transportation infrastructure since the construction of the Interstate Highway System in the 1950s and 1960s.