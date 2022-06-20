North Carolina Red Robin employee fired after reports of edibles in to-go orders

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — Red Robin said Friday that it has fired an employee after receiving reports of customers finding possible drug-laced treats in their to-go bags.

This comes a day after our affiliate WSOC reported that one of their employees ordered food twice from the Red Robin restaurant Wednesday and discovered Rice Krispies and Fruit Loop treats in his bag with a card advertising edibles. He said he almost gave it to his child.

On Friday, two more customers told reporter Anthony Kustura that the same thing happened to them.

