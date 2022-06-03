North Carolina Senate Democrats pitch $200 ‘gas tax rebate’

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Democrats in the state Senate are pitching their proposal to give $200 tax rebates to North Carolina motorists dealing with high gas prices.

Senate Minority Leader Dan Blue and other Democrats held a news conference Thursday to urge Republicans to consider their “gas tax rebate” legislation.

The money would go to every person at least 18 years old with a valid North Carolina driver’s license.

The money would come from the expected $4.2 billion in revenue overcollections this fiscal year.

Republican leaders in the General Assembly also are looking at tax relief.

They say they’ll consider rebates but prefer more permanent tax reductions.

