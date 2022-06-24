North Carolina, US lawmakers react to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Reaction is coming in from all over the state Friday after the Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years.

Friday’s outcome overturning Roe v. Wade is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

Today, Governor Roy Cooper issued the following statement:

“For 50 years, women have relied on their constitutional right to make their own medical decisions, but today that right has been tragically ripped away. That means it’s now up to the states to determine whether women get reproductive health care, and in North Carolina they still can. I will continue to trust women to make their own medical decisions as we fight to keep politicians out of the doctor’s exam room,” Cooper said.

North Carolina Attorney General also released a statement this morning.

“I have a message for the women of North Carolina: you still have a legal right to an abortion in our state. North Carolina state law protects women’s reproductive freedoms,” Stein said.

Senator Thom Tillis said the ruling that overturns Roe vs. Wade affirms his belief that all life is sacred.

“Each state government and its duly elected representatives will now make the determination about the types of laws they wish to have in place. I, for one, will continue to advocate for commonsense measures that the broad majority of Americans support like protecting life at crucial points of development and prohibiting horrendous procedures like partial-birth and pain-capable abortions,” Tillis said.

US Senate candidate Ted Bud commented on the ruling on Twitter.

“Today’s ruling by the Supreme Court is a historic victory for the millions of Americans who believe that every life is precious and deserves protection,” Budd said.

