North Carolina Zoo transferring their flamingos to South Carolina

Flamingo (Photo: Pixabay)

ASHEBORO, NC (WWAY) — The 15 Chilean flamingos at the North Carolina Zoo will soon be traveling across the border.

The Zoo says the birds will join a flock of 19 flamingos already at the Greenville Zoo in South Carolina at the end of next month.

“Flamingos are social birds that live in large flocks in the wild. We are very thankful to the Greenville Zoo for accepting the entire flock, as several of these birds have been together for over 25 years,” Zoo officials said. “We will miss our pink-feathered friends, but this move is necessary to demolish the Aviary.”

Zoo officials say they’re making the announcement early to make sure the public has the chance to say goodbye.