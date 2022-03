North Myrtle Beach’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade postponed

The City of North Myrtle Beach has postponed the St. Patrick’s Day Parade to next Saturday due to possible severe weather the area may face this weekend.

“There are just too many unknowns and hazards associated with a weather event like this and it’s always better to err on the side of caution,” said City Manager Mike Mahaney.

