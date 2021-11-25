Northside Church gives out 1,000 Thanksgiving meals to community members

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local church teamed up with a Pender County high school on Thanksgiving, to distribute hot dinners to those in need.

Northside Church in Wilmington, hosting its annual Feast of Hope this morning, with 1,000 meals to distribute, twice the number the church distributed last year.

“It was nice to be able to increase it and who know, we might be able to increase again next year. We’ll definitely need more hands and more time, and more food, but it’s a good goal to have,” said Andy Pettigrew, Northside Church kitchen supervisor.

The meals were given out at both the church and at Heide Trask High School in Pender County. Thanks to dozens of volunteers , dinner, dessert, a care package, and a message of hope were also delivered to those who were unable to make it to the pick-up locations.

“We had meals delivered all the way up into Sneads Ferry and out to Watha, that was like one of the deliveries that went out. So yeah, there’s a wide range,” said Aja Winstead, Northside Church volunteer mission director.

The church is thankful for the opportunity to adapt to the increased need of the community.

“I hope it means, that they understand that we’re here for them. That we’re all in this together. We’re a community, and so not just Wilmington, but Pender County. We want to just be supporting all the counties around us and make sure that if there’s a need, that we can help them,” said Winstead.

“It feels really great to be able to help people and provide a blessing to those that might need that during this time,” said Pettigrew.

In order to prepare the 1,000 meals, Northside Church cooked 23 turkeys and 21 hams.