Northwest offering $5,000 for information on double murder

NORTHWEST, NC (WWAY) — The City of Northwest is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information leading to an arrest in a recent double homicide.

The Northwest Police Department and SBI are investigating after two men, Desmond Malik Radford and Demetrius Gibbs were found shot to death in a Northwest cemetery March 6.

According to police, law enforcement has several leads, believing multiple people shot and killed Radford and Gibbs. According to Chief Scott Perez, there could be an arrest as early as the end of this week.

If you have any information, please call Northwest Police at (910)-655-3300.