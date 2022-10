Northwest Police Chief Paul Rockenbach resigns

Chief Paul Rockenbach has resigned, according to the Town Clerk (Photo: City of Northwest)

NORTHWEST, NC (WWAY) — The City of Northwest’s Police Chief has resigned.

Chief Paul Rockenbach tended his letter of resignation last Thursday, October 13th, according to the Clerk of Northwest.

Rockenbach as hired on June 1st.

No word yet on when Rockenbach’s final day will be, but City Council has accepted his resignation.