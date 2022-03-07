UPDATE: Victims named; Northwest police, SBI investigating after bodies of two men found in cemetery

Crystal Springs Cemetery (photo: Peyton Furtado)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Northwest Police and the SBI are investigating the deaths of two men, 22-year-old Desmond Malik Radford and Demetrius Gibbs, found in a cemetery late Sunday night.

According to Northwest Interim Police Chief Scott Perez, officers were called to Crystal Springs Cemetery, off Blue Banks Loop Road, just before 11pm Sunday. The bodies of two men were found, both with multiple gunshot wounds.

Perez says he believes the two men were likely killed earlier in the evening, possibly between 8-9pm.

Police believe there was a shootout with a third party involved.

At this point, the names of the victims and suspect information not been released.

Perez says the SBI is involved simply because of manpower.

