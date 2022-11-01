Not sure what to do with your pumpkin? Recycle it across New Hanover County

You can drop off your unwanted pumpkins for recycling across New Hanover County this month (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Now that Halloween is over, you may find yourself wondering what to do with your pumpkin (or dozens).

Several locations across New Hanover County are offering free disposal and recycling of your pumpkin this month.

The 4th annual pumpkin collection is taking place November 1st through November 9th to be used for compost and animal feed around the county.

The New Hanover County Arboretum is collecting unwanted pumpkins. Visitors should follow the arrows to drop their pumpkin in the marked collection trailer.

Additionally, the New Hanover County landfill will be open during their regular business hours. You are asked to inform the staff of your pumpkin drop off for the food waste composter.