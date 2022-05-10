NourishNC celebrating new and improved 12,000 square foot facility

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — NourishNC has announced the opening of their new 12,000 square foot facility at 3606 Market Street in Wilmington.

The organization says the custom-designed facility allows NourishNC to provide nutritious food to more children as efficiently as possible.

Their new home quadruples fresh and frozen food storage and doubles their non-perishable storage in support of NourishNC’s programs that fight childhood hunger. In addition, the new facility will contain the “Market on Market,” more affectionately known as ‘The MoM.” The MoM is a small, free grocery store where food insecure children and their families can choose the foods that are best for them.

The MoM provides families with a dignified way to shop together and choose the food that is most appropriate for their child’s tastes and dietary needs. It also allows NourishNC to offer more culturally specific food items so that all members of our community have access to the food they love. Lastly, it saves donor dollars and eliminates waste by empowering families to choose the food they will use and leave the rest for others.

“Owning a ‘forever home’ is a part of NourishNC’s promise to guarantee that every hungry child in our community has access to nutritious food now and in perpetuity,” NourishNC Executive Director Steve McCrossan said. “Our new home is centrally located for the children we serve, their families, and our army of volunteers. We have big plans ahead and can’t wait to share them.”

NourishNC successfully completed a $2.1 million capital campaign to build the facility. A “before and after” video of the transformation can be found here. NourishNC would like to recognize the following supporters for their role in making NourishNC’s dreams of a new facility come true: CJB Foundation, Huntley & Emily Garriott, Elisha & Ralph Roithner, Live Oak Bank, Rob & Jennifer Wilson, Johnson’s Grading, The Leon Levine Foundation, Sound Harbor Wealth Partners, and The Cannon Foundation

NourishNC is a 510(c)3 nonprofit whose mission is to “provide healthy food to hungry children, empowering them to succeed in the classroom and in their community.” Their goal is to enhance children’s health and well-being by preventing the disastrous consequences of child hunger. NourishNC’s programs include a Backpack Program which provides children with food over the weekends and school breaks. Details and a full list of their programs can be found here.