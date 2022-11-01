Novant Health adds new multiple sclerosis specialist in Wilmington

Novant Health now has a MS specialist (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Patients in southeastern North Carolina no longer need to travel far from home to see a multiple sclerosis specialist.

While the specialty care service has been offered in the area for years, it became temporarily unavailable a few months ago due to a provider transition. To improve access to care, Novant Health Neurology in Wilmington welcomed Dr. Sara Klein, a neuroimmunologist, on November 1st.

Klein specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of MS, a chronic disease that affects the central nervous system. Klein will serve as the only neuroimmunology and MS fellowship trained neurologist in the region.

“Nearly 1 million people in the United States have MS,” neuroscience administrator Kerry Lamb said. “While there is still no cure for MS, Dr. Klein will have an immediate impact on the health of patients in this community by providing high quality and localized care to help patients manage their symptoms and to slow the overall progression of the disease.”

To make an appointment at Novant Health Neurology, you can call 910-662-7500. Established patients can request an appointment through their Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center MyChart account.