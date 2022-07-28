Novant Health contributes nearly $1 million to organizations around the state, Cape Fear

(Photo: WWAY)

WINSTON SALEM, NC (WWAY) — Novant Health Community Engagement recently awarded $963,865 in charitable contributions in support of education initiatives to more than 50 community partners in Charlotte, Winston-Salem and coastal North Carolina.

The health system says they provide philanthropic support to community-based programs that address identified health and social needs vital to each community’s well-being, including developing healthy communities and expanding opportunity through education.

According to Novant Health, the group has provided nearly $2 million in charitable contributions to community partners over the past seven months.

“Responding to the needs of our communities is central to the mission of Novant Health, as we recognize that moving the needle on health outcomes requires directly addressing social determinants of health,” Dr. Jerome Williams Jr. said. “We are proud to come alongside these community partners who already have great work underway to further support educational opportunities for individuals across the Novant Health footprint.”

Local organizations benefiting from the charitable contributions include: