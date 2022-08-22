Novant Health expands access to pulmonary medicine with new Brunswick County location

(Photo: WWAY)

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — Novant Health Medical Group has opened a new clinic in Shallotte to expand access to pulmonary and sleep medicine services in Brunswick County.

Novant Health Pulmonary Medicine – Shallotte welcomed its first patients today at its location within the medical office building at 512 Village Road, Shallotte. The office will be open Monday through Friday.

Providers will offer pulmonary medicine services, pulmonary function tests and sleep medicine. Sleep studies may also be completed within the county at Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.

“Opening this new clinic within our new Shallotte location is just another way Novant Health is expanding access to specialty care across the region,” Joanne Campbell, director of market institutes for Novant Health Medical Group in Brunswick County, said.

The new location will significantly reduce travel time for established pulmonary patients who live in Brunswick County compared to the drive to Novant Health Pulmonary Medicine – Wilmington. The second location will also have capacity to care for additional patients with pulmonary and sleep medicine needs.

“Our pulmonary locations routinely get urgent referrals from primary care and oncology providers who identify a lung or breathing-related issue,” Michele Miller, administrator with Novant Health Medical Group in Wilmington, said. “This location, just like our Wilmington office, will offer urgent appointments to provide timely interventions for patients closer to home.”

Pulmonary providers treat a variety of lung conditions, including asthma, COPD/emphysema, lung cancer, pulmonary fibrosis and pulmonary infections. Sleep medicine services include treatment of sleep apnea and sleep disorders.