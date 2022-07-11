Novant Health hosting nursing job fair in Wilmington on July 19th

(Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Novant Health is hosting a job fair and hiring event in Wilmington to connect with job seekers and share information about the health system’s career opportunities.

The event will be held from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on July 19th, at the Jack Barto Team Fitness Center, located at 2250 Shipyard Blvd. in Wilmington.

Novant Health says they will host on-site interviews with hiring leaders during the job fair. Free chair massages and healthy snacks will also be offered at the event.

Attendees are encouraged to register ahead of time.

The event is especially focused on filling registered nurse and licensed practical nurse (LPN) positions throughout Novant Health’s Coastal region.

For more information about careers available with Novant Health and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, you can visit NovantHealth.org/careers.