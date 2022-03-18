Novant Health NHRMC neuroscience tower nears completion

(Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Novant Health is nearing the end of construction on its new neuroscience tower at NHRMC’s main campus on 17th street. In 2018 damage from Hurricane Florence delayed construction on the tower. The new patient tower is in the hospital’s Surgical Pavilion, and will serve as the 108-bed Neurosciences Institute.

There will be a neuro critical care unit, a stroke unit, and floors dedicated to neurosurgical and neuromedical care. Hospital officials said the tower will further invest in neuroscience and its reach of services and medical care.

“The new neuroscience tower that’s being constructed is a big step for New Hanover Regional Medical Center. It’s a culmination of 7 years of real growth in the neuroscience market for us,” said Dr. James McKinney, Novant Health Neuroscience Institute medical director.

Construction is scheduled to be complete by August.