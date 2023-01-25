Novant Health NHRMC opens neurosciences institute, expanding access to advanced care

Novant Health NHRMC has opened a new neurosciences institute (Photo: Novant Health NHRMC)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday to celebrate the opening of its 108-bed Novant Health Neurosciences Institute – New Hanover.

Located on the hospital’s 17th Street campus, the Novant Health Neurosciences Institute will allow patients in Wilmington and the surrounding area to receive the latest in comprehensive stroke, brain, spine and neurological care.

“We’re excited to expand access to a wide range of neurological care in our community,” said Laurie Whalin, chief operating officer, New Hanover Regional Medical Center. “Having access to a team of specially trained physicians and expanded services can truly have a life-changing impact for patients facing a stroke, brain tumor, spine fracture, Alzheimer’s diagnosis or movement disorder. We are also proud to offer advanced technology and digital imaging tools to support patient care.”

The facility, which has more than 108,000 square feet of space, houses the hospital’s comprehensive stroke center, four dedicated neuro operating rooms and two interventional suites that will allow for lifesaving and minimally invasive procedures such as stereotactic radiosurgery to treat patients with brain tumors.

New Hanover Regional Medical Center invested more than $120 million in the facility, including construction, equipment and technology. It was originally envisioned more than five years ago as an orthopedic hospital. Officials say further evaluation of patient needs led to a decision to include orthopedic surgical services in the future Novant Health Scotts Hill Medical Center on the north side of New Hanover County.