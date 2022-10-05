Novant Health NHRMC receives accreditation as Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery

Novant Health NHRMC has received recognition for robotic surgery (Photo: Novant Health NHRMC)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center recently achieved accreditation from SRC as a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery.

This accreditation by SRC, a nonprofit patient safety organization, recognizes New Hanover Regional Medical Center’s commitment to patient safety and providing the latest in high quality robotic-assisted surgery for complex gynecological, urological and general surgery procedures, which are performed using the da Vinci surgical system.

Unlike traditional surgery, the da Vinci surgical system allows surgeons to perform a variety of robotic assisted minimally invasive procedures, often resulting in less pain and blood loss, minimal scarring and shorter recovery times.

Status as an accredited Center of Excellence means that New Hanover Regional Medical Center has met nationally and internationally recognized standards for safety, high-quality surgical care and optimal patient outcomes.

“We’re very proud to be recognized as a leader in providing the latest in advanced robotic-assisted surgery for our patients in this community,” Dr. Timothy Chase said. “This accreditation is a testament not only to the cutting-edge technology we have available, but also to our expert surgical team members who perform more than 1,700 da Vinci-assisted procedures each year in our region.”

Health care facilities seeking an SRC accreditation undergo an extensive assessment process which includes review of surgical volumes, facility equipment, clinical pathways, standardized operating procedures, patient education and a commitment to continuous quality assessment.