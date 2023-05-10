Novant Health NHRMC reports nursing shortage

New Hanover Regional Medical Center (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It is National Nurses Week, but across the country there’s a nationwide shortage.

We reached out to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center about the status of their staffing.

Novant Health Chief Nursing and Clinical Operations Officer Denise Mihal says Novant Health continues to be impacted by the nursing shortage and their staffing levels routinely fluctuate.

She says they are continuing to work with team members to identify opportunities to improve.

They are working toward their goal of reducing their independence on contract labor — like travelling nurses — and replacing those roles with full-time and part-time team members.