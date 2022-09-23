Novant Health officials offer tips ahead of flu season

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Health experts are expecting to see a spike in flu cases this year, compared to the previous two years.

Doctors with Novant Health are estimating our flu season, based on the number of flu cases seen in the Southern Hemisphere.

This year’s flu vaccines will protect against four strains of the flu. It’s estimated that the shots will reduce severe illness and hospitalizations by 40 to 60%.

Next week, Novant Health will be launching its mandatory flu vaccination program, requiring everyone who works at Novant to get a flu shot, unless they have been given an exemption.

“The Flu vaccines are very effective, at preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death from the flu, just as the COVID vaccines have been for, -for COVID severe illness and death,” said Dr. Charles Bregier, Novant Health’s medical director of employee occupational health and corporate health.

People 65 years and older are advised to get one of the three higher doses of flu vaccines available. doctors say it is safe to get both a COVID and Flu vaccine at the same time.