Novant Health receives multiple diversity, inclusion and equity awards

WILMINGTON, NC (News Release) — Novant Health has been recognized as a “Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality,” by the Human Rights Campaign and one of “America’s Best Employers for Diversity,” by Forbes for the fifth time.

Fourteen of Novant Health’s hospitals have been recognized as “Leaders in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality” by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation, the educational arm of the country’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) civil rights organization.

This is the fifth time Novant Health has received systemwide recognition.

In North Carolina, Novant Health accounts for nearly 80% of the state’s facilities garnering this distinction with each of the facilities receiving perfect scores.

The medical centers designated as “Leaders in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality” are:

Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center

Novant Health Charlotte Orthopedic Hospital

Novant Health Clemmons Medical Center

Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital

Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center

Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center

Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center

Novant Health Medical Park Hospital

Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

This 15th anniversary edition of the Healthcare Equality Index (HEI) marks the fifth year that participants received a numerical score based on their LGBTQ-inclusive policies and practices.

HEI participants received scores in four criteria: foundational policies and training, LGBTQ+ patient services and support, employee benefits and policies, and patient and community engagement.

The HEI continues to show incredible growth in the number of health care institutions that are embracing and adopting LGBTQ-inclusive policies and practices.

A record 906 health care facilities actively participated in the survey.

For the fifth consecutive year, Novant Health has been named as one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes, ranking 242nd in the nation.

Of the 500 employers who made the list, only 40 are hospitals and health systems, including Novant Health.

Forbes partnered with a market research company to create the annual ranking of America’s best employers for diversity.

The list was compiled by surveying 50,000 Americans working for businesses from all industry sectors with at least 1,000 employees.

Respondents were asked to anonymously rate their organizations on age, gender, ethnicity, disability and sexual orientation equality. Respondents belonging to minority groups were then asked to nominate organizations other than their own.

The top 500 list features employers that not only received the most recommendations, but also boast the most diverse boards and executive ranks and the most progressive diversity and inclusion initiatives.

For a complete list of Forbes’ annual ranking of America’s Best Employers for Diversity, click here.