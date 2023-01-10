Novant Health speaks on Cervical Cancer Awareness Month

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, and health experts are urging women to be proactive when it comes to prevention.

Doctor Michael Robinson with the Novant Health Cancer Institute say cervical cancer is one of the most common causes of cancer death for American women, and that case numbers are disproportionately higher in African American women.

Robinson says early detection is the key to help reduce the numbers and close the health equity gap.

He says getting the HPV vaccine is also another way to reduce the chances of getting or developing cervical cancer.

“Vaccination is one of the big preventive measures taken to prevent cervical cancer. The HPV vaccine, Gardasil, is one that is active against nine different types of HPV, which is the virus that causes cervical cancer,” said Dr. Robinson.

Doctor Robison says the Gardasil vaccine is available to women from ages 9 to 45, and has been shown to be one of the best protections against cervical cancer.