Novant Health’s EMS, AirLink/VitaLink departments roll out rebranded vehicles

Departments providing emergency/911 and critical care transport have aligned under a broader mission: Mobile Integrated Health

Re-branded Ambulance in New Hanover County (Photo: Novant Health)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The ambulances that provide 911 services in New Hanover County and serve critically ill and injured patients transferred between regional hospitals are sporting a new look.

The first of 50-plus ambulances have been repainted to reflect New Hanover Regional Medical Center joining Novant Health, and the exteriors include a phrase that may be new to the community: “Mobile Integrated Health”.

This umbrella term acknowledges the comprehensive patient care services provided by Novant Health New Hanover EMS and Novant Health AirLink/VitaLink critical care transport teams.

Mobile Integrated Health provides a community paramedics program, which offers care to eligible patients after they are discharged from the hospital.

The team expanded its telemedicine offerings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In partnership with hospital-based emergency medicine physicians, EMS teams began offering select patients the option to have a virtual visit with a hospital provider.

In certain cases involving children, AirLink and VitaLink teams also use telemedicine to connect with receiving hospital physicians to expedite the initiation of pediatric-ICU-level care.

Over the coming months, all ambulances and critical care transport vehicles/aircraft are being rebranded.

All vehicles and aircraft are being updated on a schedule to ensure enough are operating to serve the community.

Combined, coastal region Mobile Integrated Health teams travel more than 2 million miles and respond to over 75,000 requests for service each year.

Throughout New Hanover County, New Hanover EMS deploys 18 ambulances and two quick response vehicles to respond to 911 calls at any given time, and five community paramedics are making house calls.

AirLink helicopters are stationed 24/7 in Brunswick, Columbus and Onslow counties. The teams are staffed by a pilot, critical care registered nurse, and a critical care paramedic.

An average of 20 VitaLink crews operate in the seven-county area in and around Wilmington each day.