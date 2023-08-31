NWS confirms three Wednesday evening tornado touchdowns

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington National Weather Service has confirmed three tornado touchdowns on Wednesday evening as Tropical Storm Idalia moved through the Cape Fear.

Survey crews found damage along Myrtle Grove Road in Wilmington from a 100 mph EF1 tornado.

The tornado was on the ground for 1.5 miles from 7:31 p.m. to 7:35 p.m., with a maximum width of 30 yards.

Crews say the tornado came ashore as a waterspout near Tidalwalk Drive and lifted near Country Place Road.

The survey found numerous oak trees and pine trees snapped or uprooted along the path near Sunset Lane. A tree fell on a storage shed and one home had a piece of aluminum cornice pulled away from the home.

Another tornado was confirmed to have touched down near Clarendon Plantation Road along NC Highway 133A.

The EF1 tornado had winds of 110 mph and was on the ground for just 0.1 miles, mainly impacting wooded areas.

A third tornado was confirmed in the St. James area of Brunswick County.

The National Weather Service says an EF0 tornado with winds of 80 mph was on the ground for 0.32 miles, doing quite a bit of damage.

The tornado formed near Highway 211 near Four Paws Veterinary Hospital, where the roof was damaged. As the tornado moved north, it damaged another roof near Executive Park Boulevard and downed a large tree. An A/C unit was also ripped off the top of another building.

No injuries or deaths have been reported from the tornadoes.