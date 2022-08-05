Oak Island adding rescue tubes to all beach accesses

Water Safety Stations announced in Oak Island on August 4, 2022 (Photo: Town of Oak Island/Jack Helbig Memorial Foundation)

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) – The Town of Oak Island is adding water safety stations to all of the island’s beach accesses by the end of the summer thanks to a new partnership.

On Friday, July 22, 2022, the Town of Oak Island received a letter from the Jack Helbig Memorial Foundation proposing a new partnership with the Town to increase overall beach safety and help prevent drownings.

The partnership would combine $10,000 from JHMF and $6,500 from the Town to establish “Water Safety Stations” at each of the 65 public Beach Access Locations in Oak Island. Over the following two weeks, the Town has worked closely with JHMF to finalize the details of this agreement and is

pleased to officially announce the new partnership.

The water safety stations would consist of a numbered post on the beach side of all access locations and include a rescue tube from the Rescue Tube Foundation and a new beach safety information sign, displaying a QRcode that links to the most current beach warning flag condition and explanations, along with graphics showing instructions on how to use the Rescue Tube.

Both the rescue tubes and beach safety signs have been ordered and are anticipated to arrive by the end of August, with installation by the Labor Day holiday.

The new beach safety signs feature familiar design elements found in the recently installed emergency vehicle access signage. These will replace the previously installed beach warning flag signs, which were also provided by JHMF. Oak Island Water Rescue will oversee their redistribution to businesses and organizations within the community, to further assist in awareness efforts.

The Jack Helbig Memorial Foundation (JHMF) is a 501c3 nonprofit based in Brunswick County since 2012. Their mission is to prevent drowning through education and awareness, which they achieve by establishing timely and needed partnerships with municipalities and response agencies. Click here to learn more about the Foundation, their mission and community support.