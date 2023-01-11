Oak Island approves paid parking contract

Oak Island water tower (Photo: WWAY)

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Another beach town in the Cape Fear has opted to install a paid parking program.

The Town of Oak Island Town Council voted 4 to 1 to approve a paid parking contract with Otto Connect at its meeting Tuesday night.

Parking will be enforced April 1 through September 30 from 9 am to 5 pm.

Fees will be $5/hour, $20/day, $80/week, $175/year. There will only be 1,000 annual parking passes made available.

The town will keep the current Town Resident Decal spaces and will add an additional 182 resident spaces.

To read the full contract, visit here.