Oak Island, Brunswick County officers participate in Badges and Books event

BCSO, Oak Island Police participate in first Badges and Books event. (Photo: Oak Island PD)

BCSO, Oak Island Police participate in first Badges and Books event. (Photo: BCSO)

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — On Tuesday, the Oak Island Police Department and Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) participated in their first ever Badges and Books event at Veterans Park.

By working directly with Children of Fallen Heroes, Oak Island Police Department was able to make the event possible and provide lots of free books, stuffed animals, and other fun prizes to community children in an effort to help promote summer reading.

BCSO Sheriff Chism and Deputy McRae were excited to be able to participate in the event with their friends at Oak Island Police Department.

Town of Oak Island Mayor Elizabeth White, Brunswick County Sheriff Brian Chism, and Ryan Gordon of the Oak Island Recreation Department participated as special readers.

Sheriff Chism reportedly did a great job reading Dr. Seuss’s “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish” to the children in attendence.

BCSO applauded the children for being patient as Sheriff Chism navigated through the tough tounge twisters in the book.