Oak Island Fire Department hosting open house event

The Oak Island Fire Department is hosting an open house event this Thursday

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Oak Island is hosting an open house event at one of their fire stations as part of National Fire Prevention Week.

The first ever ‘See You at the Station’ event is planned for Thursday evening from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the Oak Island Fire Station 2.

Firefighters say they’ll be opening the bay doors, rolling our trucks and inviting the whole family to take part in the fun.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet firefighters, learn fire safety, touch the trucks and much more.

The station is located at 8510 E. Oak Island Drive.