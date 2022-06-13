Oak Island hosting ‘Story Time by the Sea’ events for kids and their family this summer

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The first in a series of three Story Time by the Sea events is scheduled for the first day of summer, next Tuesday June 21st from 10:30 am through 11:30 am.

The free event will provide participants age 12 and under the opportunity to enjoy a coastal themed story reading, followed by an Arts and Crafts project to take home.

Other scheduled Story Times include July 19th and August 16th, at the Oak Island Cabana.

There is no cost to attend, but pre-registration is required.