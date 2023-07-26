Oak Island man accused of running from courthouse arrested after brief chase

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An Oak Island man faces several charges after he allegedly ran from the Brunswick County courthouse.

John Douglas Wagoner, 27, is accused of taking off after a judge issued a $1 million bond for failing to appear.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says there was a brief car chase, following by Wagoner then running off, but he was soon arrested.

Wagoner is charged with flee to elude arrest and possession of methamphetamine. He is currently being held in the Brunswick County Detention Facility.