Oak Island man wins $100,000 scratch-off prize

An Oak Island man recently won a $100,000 scratch-off prize (Photo: NC Education Lottery)

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Donald Aughenbaugh of Oak Island recently tried his luck on a $30 scratch-off and won a $100,000 prize.

Aughenbaugh bought his lucky 200X The Cash ticket from Olde Brunswick General Store on Fifty Lakes Drive in Southport.

He claimed his prize at lottery headquarters Wednesday, and after required state and federal tax withholdings took home $71,259.

The 200X The Cash game launched in March 2022 with six top prizes of $5 million and 18 $100,000 prizes. Three $5 million prizes and six $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.