Oak Island Planning Board is discussing restrictions on construction of ‘mega houses’

Oak Island, NC (WWAY)– The Oak Island planning board is considering a request that will limit the square footage on homes occupied by single families.

According to a spokesperson with the town, the measure, if approved, would limit any home, or new business that is a detached building on the island side to a maximum of 4,000 square feet.

At this point, the proposal is in its early stages, and it is unknown if this request will be on the upcoming August planning board agenda.