Oak Island Police release details on officer-involved shooting of dog on E. Beach Drive

Oak Island (Photo: WWAY)

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Oak Island Police Department has released details surrounding an officer-involved shooting of a dog Tuesday morning.

Police say officers were dispatched around 7:00 a.m. to the 3200 block of E Beach Drive, in response to a reported dog bite. Upon arriving, officers found a female victim who had been walking her small dog, when they say two Great Danes attacked and bit both her and her dog. The bites caused puncture wounds in the shoulder of the dog, and lower leg of the owner.

After a brief search for the dogs, officers found them back at their home, also in the 3200 block of E Beach Drive. The responding officer parked in the street in front of the residence. After exiting and walking around the marked patrol vehicle, the dogs left the porch of their home and ran towards the officer, who drew their issued baton and gave verbal commands to stop.

The dogs ignored commands and charged at the officer, resulting in the officer having to draw their firearm and discharge one round, fatally wounding one of the dogs, according to a press release.

The officer was not injured, and the victim’s dog was treated by a local veterinarian and released with non-life threatening injuries. It is unknown if the victim sought medical attention for the injury to her leg.