Oak Island Police Sergeant recognized for role in suicide prevention

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — An Oak Island Police Sergeant was honored Monday afternoon for his role in suicide prevention.

Last September, Oak Island got a call around 9pm about a young man considering attempting suicide. When Jack Huntsman arrived, he discovered the man was a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division. Huntsman was a veteran of that division.

He said the two talked for a couple hours. Huntsman was able to talk the Fort Bragg paratrooper out of attempting suicide by listening, using their similarities to relate to the young man. He was honored by members of the 2ng Brigade Combat Team Monday morning.

Huntsman: “Sometimes that’s the best thing. Just listening.”

Reporter: “Was that the best thing here?”

Huntsman: “I don’t know. I’m hoping it was, I’m hoping he’s doing fine and well today. And as I let his commanders know, my number is available to him. Not that I’m anybody, but if he needs to talk more, I’m certainly here.”

The Town of Oak Island said they were extremely proud of Sergeant Huntsman’s actions. Since this instance, the young man is reportedly doing much better, even getting a promotion at Fort Bragg.