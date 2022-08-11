Oak Island Police stress importance of using golf cart seatbelts after two rollovers Wednesday

(Photo: Oak Island Police Department)

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Police in Oak Island say they had only responded to 11 low-speed vehicle incidents in the past 5 years through Wednesday, but that number quickly jumped to 13 in a matter of hours.

Police responded to 2 rollovers involving golf carts within hours of each other yesterday, both of which resulted in minor injuries requiring medical transport.

Officials report that speed and/or distracted driving were factors in the crashes.

No matter the speed, police say to always wear your seatbelt and obey all traffic signs.