Oak Island Splashpad at Middleton Park Complex reopens

(Photo: Town of Oak Island)

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Splashpad at Middleton Park in Oak Island is open again.

Due to multiple events planned over the next several days, construction on the new shade-sail structures has been paused until Tuesday.

As a result, the Splashpad will reopen until construction can resume.

The Oak Island Splashpad is a water activity, featuring spraying water and water features, located behind Town Hall on SE 46th Street.

It will operate under normal business hours, from 10:00 am until 6:00 pm daily.