Oak Island to receive $20M in one-time state funds for beach nourishment

This funding is provided as a special one-time designation, as part of the 2021-2022 NC State Budget, and will become effective immediately upon signing by Gov. Cooper.

Oak Island (Photo; WWAY)

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Oak Island says it will receive $20 million in matched funds from the state to aid in beach nourishment efforts.

This funding is provided as a special one-time designation, as part of the 2021-2022 NC State Budget, and will become effective immediately upon signing by Governor Roy Cooper.

“The $20M, which must be matched by funds from the town, will be used to support long-term preventative measures, as part of the town’s Beach Nourishment Master Plan,” the Town of OKI wrote in a release. “Funds will not be used as part of any currently active beach nourishment projects, for which funds have already been designated.”

Earlier this year, Mayor Ken Thomas, former Mayor Pro Tempore Jeff Winecoff and staff met with Senator Bill Rabon and Representative Charlie Miller, asking both for approximately $20M in funding to assist with beach nourishment efforts. These official requests were joined by Oak Island residents throughout the spring 2021, who also communicated with federal, state, and county representatives to request funding for beach nourishment. In response to these repeated requests, Sen Rabon, and Rep Miller included these funds as part of the proposed budget for the state, which is expected to be signed by Governor Roy Cooper as early as this week.

“We really appreciate the efforts of Senator Rabon and Representative Miller,” Town Manager, David Kelly said. “This funding will help reduce the cost for our property owners to nourish our beach, and we look forward to support this one-time funding will provide for many years to come.”

For more information on the Town of Oak Island’s Beach Nourishment Master Plan, simply visit the Master Plan Information page of the Town Website at www.OakIslandNC.com/BeachPlan. For the latest progress updates on all currently ongoing beach nourishment projects, visit the Current Projects Information page at www.OakIslandNC.com/SAND.