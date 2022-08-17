Oak Island Water Rescue provides tips to treat Jellyfish stings following several reports

Jellyfish in Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Late summer is a popular time for people to take a dip in the ocean, but it’s been a bit more hazardous than usual lately.

According to the Oak Island Water Rescue, they have received several reports of jellyfish stings, along with a few photos.

The group says they have been unable to determine if it is an isolated issue or more widespread.

But in case you’re stung by a Jellyfish, the Water Rescue has provided several tips about removal and treatment.



According to a Facebook post, you should not rinse the area with fresh water or solvents. They could activate the stingers. You should also not rub the area or use pressure bandages.

If stung, the first step is to remove the tentacles with tweezers or covered fingers. You can scrape off the stingers with an ID or credit card.

Next you should rinse the sting with vinegar for around 30 seconds or apply a paste of baking soda and sea water.

Lastly, once the stingers are removed, you can apply ice, take ibuprofen and apply calamine lotion or lidocaine.