Oakboro police chief told officers where to get COVID vaccine card without getting shot, letter says

OAKBORO, N.C. (WSOC) — The chief of police in Oakboro has been disciplined for telling officers and troopers about a clinic where they could get a COVID-19 vaccine card without being vaccinated, according to a letter Channel 9 obtained.

In a letter the town sent to Chief T.J. Smith, it said his actions violated “personnel policies of fraud” and were “willful acts that endanger the property of others and serving a conflicting interest.”

The letter said Chief T.J. Smith will be placed on unpaid administrative leave for two weeks and probation for six months, starting Dec. 21. Smith has the option to appeal the decision.

Read more here.