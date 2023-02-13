Ocean Isle Beach man wins $100,000 from scratch-off

A Brunswick County man has won $100,000 from a scratch-off (Photo: NC Education Lottery)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County man is $100,000 richer after a recent scratch-off win.

Grady Watkins Jr. of Ocean Isle Beach tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off ticket and won the huge prize.

Watkins bought his lucky Platinum ticket from the Food Lion on South Willis Drive in Shallotte. He arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,256.

Platinum debuted in August with four $2 million prizes and eight $100,000 prizes. Two $2 million prizes and three $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.