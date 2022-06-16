Ocean Isle Beach Police Department discusses golf cart safety as tourism season increases

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The number of reported golf cart accidents is continually on the rise, according to the Ocean Isle Beach Police Department.

They say one of the more common golf cart accidents they see is passenger ejections. This usually happens when the driver makes a hard left turn causing the passenger to be ejected from the right-hand side of the cart – and can be avoided by using safe driving practices and wearing your seat belt, as required by North Carolina State Law.

Rear-end collisions are also on the rise as lithium-battery-powered carts tend to stop abruptly when they lose charge, and police are asking people to make sure your children are secured in an age-appropriate restraint such as a car seat/booster seat/seat belt.

If you have questions about golf cart safety, your are asked to contact the Ocean Isle Beach Police Department at (910) 579-4221.