Ocean Isle man arrested, accused of sharing explicit photos in cyberstalking investigation

Colby Dent (Photo: Bladen Co. Sheriff's Office)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County man faces several charges after he allegedly shared explicit photos.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested Colby Edward Dent, 28 of Ocean Isle, on Friday.

Investigators say this arrest is tied to an ongoing investigation in which Dent sharing explicit photos.

He is charged with two counts of Felony Disseminate Obscenity, Felony Installing Photo Device In Room, Felony Peeping Into a Room and Creating Photo, two counts of Felony Possessing Photo Obtained by Peeping Violation and Cyberstalking.

He was held in Bladen County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.