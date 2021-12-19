Officer shoots, kills man stabbing girl, 13, in Ballantyne; teen in stable condition, sources say

CHARLOTTE (WSOC) — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer shot and killed a man who police said stabbed his ex-wife’s 13-year-old daughter several times Saturday evening in a Ballantyne neighborhood.

Authorities responded just before 7 p.m. to the scene on Blairbeth Street near Lancaster Highway.

According to CMPD, a man broke into his ex-wife’s home during an argument. Investigators said the woman was able to get out of the house, but her daughter was still inside. The man then held the teen at knifepoint as officers tried to de-escalate the situation, CMPD said.

That’s when, suddenly, the man started stabbing the girl, according to police. An officer then shot the man.

Read more here.