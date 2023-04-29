Officer who failed to report for duty found dead along with wife at home, Fayetteville chief says

Fayetteville PD (Photo: WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) — A Fayetteville police officer who failed to report for duty Friday was found shot dead along with his wife at their home, Police Chief Kem Braden said.

Braden said supervisors went to the officer’s residence in the 1300 block of Vandenberg Drive to check on him about 6 p.m. They entered the home and found the pair dead inside.

FPD identified the victims as Domingo Tavarez-Rodriguez and his wife, Yenitza Arroyo Torres. They both had sustained gunshot wounds.

To read the whole story, visit WTVD’s website here.