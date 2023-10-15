Officers respond to shots fired on 2nd Street, one person injured

Wilmington Police Department Car WWAY NEWS

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a weekend shooting in downtown Wilmington.

According to a news release, WPD officers were near the intersection of S. 2nd Street and Market Street around 2:15 a.m. Sunday when they heard gunshots being fired nearby.

Additional shots rang out as officers ran toward the sound of the gunfire. A ShotSpotter alert was also activated.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will provide more information as it becomes available. Anyone with information is asked to call WPD at (910) 343-3609 or use the anonymous Tip411 app.