Officials announce the death of former Elderhaus Executive Director Linda Pearce

Linda Pearce has died (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Former Elderhaus Executive Director Linda Pearce has died.

Elderhaus is a non-profit PACE organization located in Wilmington, serving residents of New Hanover and eastern Brunswick counties.

They provide services and care that allow local seniors to remain independent in their own homes.

The Wilmington Police Department posted their condolences about Pearce’s passing, citing all she had done for the community.

“Linda Pearce has been a driving force in this community for several decades,” WPD Chief Donny Williams said. “Her interests and influence have had a significant impact on the City of Wilmington. Through her Front Porch Pulpit interviews she was able to address complex topics in a thoughtful way.”