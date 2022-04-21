Officials investigate the deaths of three children on Camp Lejeune

Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville

Officials at Camp Lejeune are investigating how three children passed away in two separate incidents.

Officials wouldn’t say how the children died, but in a statement did say they were not shot.

Officials said out of respect for the families and the investigative process, they will not be providing additional information.

Our affiliate, NewsChannel 12, filed requests under the Freedom Information Act to the Department of the Navy and Camp Lejeune asking for the 911 call and incident report to find out the circumstances surrounding the deaths and to ensure the community is safe.

