Officials remind people not to release balloons after a dozen found on Masonboro

A dozen balloons were found on Masonboro Monday (Photo: NC Coastal Reserve)

MASONBORO, NC (WWAY) — A dozen balloons were found on Masonboro Island Monday following the Mother’s Day weekend.

The site manager found the balloons deflated and scattered around the beach.

Officials remind people to dispose of waste properly no matter where you are and to refrain from releasing balloons.