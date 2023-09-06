Officials say 90 percent of New Hanover County schools met or exceeded growth last year

(Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Schools from across New Hanover County experienced exceptional growth last year, according to test results presented Wednesday to the State Board of Education.

Eighteen schools exceeded the standards for academic growth, including Holly Shelter Middle School, which is the overall number five school in the state for growth and the number one “Title 1” school.

In a measure of equitable outcomes for all students, five schools in the county came off the low-performing schools list: Holly Shelter and Myrtle Grove middle schools; and Alderman, Gregory, and Blair elementary schools.

“We removed barriers for our teachers so that they could focus on instruction. Those educators were the driving force behind this achievement and they deserve all the recognition,” said Superintendent Dr. Charles Foust. “Our district continues to have the clear goal of ensuring that all students, regardless of their zip code, receive a high-quality, rigorous education.”

Results across North Carolina for the 2022-23 year show strong gains over two years ago, particularly in math, with pandemic losses in some grades cut by more than two-thirds. Reading scores also improved in all grades statewide, with losses from 2020-21 cut by half, or more, in some grades.

In NHCS, 36 out of 40 schools met or exceeded growth last year, compared to 27 from 2021-2022.